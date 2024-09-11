PASIGHAT, 10 Sep: A total of 82 patients were treated by a team of doctors during a free health camp organised by Pasighat-based Siang Trust at Anpum village in Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district on 9 September.

They provided medical services, including, dental, random blood sugar and blood pressure check-ups during the camp. Medicines were also provided to the needy patients free of cost.

The team of doctors included senior surgical specialist Dr Bomni Tayeng, Joint Director Dr Runi Tasung, dental surgeon Dr Bobang Ratan, retired additional director Dr Saibal Bhattacharjee, and Dr Lung Perme Panging.

Siang Trust vice president Mohonto Panging Pao, supporting staff and representatives of the Siang Trust participated in the health camp.

The GBs, the village secretary and elders of Anpum village also assisted the team in conducting the camp. (DIPRO)