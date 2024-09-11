Homemade pickle tasting mela in Khonsa

KHONSA, 10 Sep: The Tirap district administration, with support from the textile & handicrafts department, the District Industries Centre, and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission, organised a homemade pickle tasting mela here on Tuesday.

The event saw active participation of 20 SHGs,showcasing locally produced organic pickles as part of the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

The mela aimed to promote local organic products of Tirap district, with focus on homemade pickles, which has been proposed as the district’s ODOP item by the district level committee under the commerce & industry ministry.

Attending the mela, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin commended the district administration and the collaborating departments for organising the mela.

A host of government officers, including Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal and EAC Tana Bapu, also attended the programme. (DIPRO)