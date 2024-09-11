FDP on advances in science & technology underway at JNC

PASIGHAT, 10 Sep: A five-day faculty development programme (FDP) on advances in science and technology got underway at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

Being jointly organised by the college’s botany, chemistry, physics and mathematics departments, the programme is supported by the union biotechnology department.

Addressing the inaugural function, JNC Vice Principal Dr Lekin Sitang emphasised the importance of science and technology in today’s competitive world, highlighting that equitable distribution of resources is now as important as their production.

FDP coordinator Dr Temin Payum outlined the goals of the programme, stressing on the value of a multidisciplinary approach, and expressed hope that the participants would benefit from the internationally reputed speakers.

Prof Sahin Ahmed from Rajiv Gandhi University demonstrated the geometrical significance of ordinary and partial differential equations, while Dr Jiban Saikia from Dibrugarh University followed up with an insightful presentation on phosphorus management and the use of nanomaterials in organic farming.

He dwelt also on “innovative methods involving layered double hydroxides and biodegradable hydrogels.”

Dr Yana Bagbi from the University of Delhi delivered a presentation on using bamboo waste to create activated carbon for water purification. She raised concern over the presence of arsenic in the water around Pasighat, and emphasised the need for nanotechnology solutions.

Dr Y Disco from the College of Horticulture &Forestry here spoke on preserving perishable fruits and vegetables through nanomaterial- and nanotechnology-based methods.

JNC IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda also spoke.