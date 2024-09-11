Guv, GOC discuss security issues

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik and the Indian Army’s 4 Corps General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lt Gen Gambhir Singh discussed the strategic importance of the state, the vibrant village programme, and key security issues during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The governor advised the GOC to strengthen the bonhomie between the local population and the armed forces, and emphasised on collaborative effort by the armed forces and the civil administration to bring progress and prosperity to the state.

Parnaik also urged the GOC to conduct goodwill missions, provide assistance in the health sector,and prepare local youths in remote villages for recruitment rallies.

The GOC assured the governor that he would make every effort to contribute to the growth of Arunachal. (Raj Bhavan)