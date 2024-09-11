Disaster response trg for community volunteers underway

JOLLANG, 10 Sep: A three-day training programme on ‘basic disaster response’ for the community volunteers began at the Himalayan University (HU) here on Monday.

A total of 52 youths registered as community volunteers as part of the training programme, being organised by the Itanagar Capital Region District Disaster Management Authority, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairman Talo Potom.

The first day of training featured presentations on the basics of disaster management and disaster risk management by the NDRF, along with instructional sessions on earthquake safety, flood preparedness and protection from thunderstorms and lightning by instructor Nibia Kapa.

Instructor Subhash Sonar conducted a session on ‘landslide and heatwave safety’.

A session on ‘fire safety’ was covered by the Itanagar fire & emergency services, while ‘basic search and rescue techniques and water rescue methods’ were demonstrated by instructors Yukar Palang and Sonar.

Earlier, Potom, who inaugurated the programme, urged the participants to “make the most of this opportunity,” emphasising that the training would equip them with crucial skills and knowledge to respond effectively during emergencies.

The DC said that “community-based volunteers are invaluable assets during disasters, and this training will empower local residents and students to act swiftly and confidently, saving lives and minimising damage.”

HU vice chancellor Prof Venugopal Rao Komma commended the volunteers for stepping up to play a pivotal role in making their communities safer and more resilient.

District Disaster Management Officer Moromi Dodum Sonam underlined the essential role of volunteers as first responders during emergencies.

She explained that “this programme is part of the 100-day action plan set by the Arunachal Pradesh government, aimed at enhancing capacity-building to create a disaster-resilient society.”

“The project aims to train and equip 200 community volunteers with the basic skills needed to assist the district authorities, the NDRF, SDRF, and other agencies in rescue and relief operations,” she said.

Sonam informed that the training programme has been divided into four phases, with technical and hands-on sessions beginning Monday.

Subsequent phases of the programme will take place at Dera Natung Government College (from 13-15 September), Mallo Tarin GHSS (from 16-18 September), and Don Bosco College, Jollang (from 19-21 September). (DIPRO)