Mama Miso nominated as LDV ZPC

[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 12 Sep: Hunli-Desali ZPM Mama Miso was nominated as the zilla parishad chairperson (ZPC) of Lower Dibang Valley zilla parishad on Thursday. The development followed after four BJP ZPMs were disqualified from the party for anti-party activities.

The party went to the district administration, seeking their disqualification.

The order of their disqualification, dated 08.08.2024, had mentioned that they had deliberately violated the party whip, directions, and constitution of the BJP and indulged in anti-party activities in the simultaneous general election 2024, following which the district president requested the initiation of disqualification proceedings against these members under relevant provision of the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003.

The office of the deputy commissioner accepted the petition submitted by the district BJP president, seeking disqualification of Dambuk ZPM Tony Borang, Bomjir-Anpum ZPM Obinam Perme, Bukkong ZPM Alina Ratan Perme, and Loklung ZPM Paglam Bornali Pait, who all had been elected from the BJP in December 2020.