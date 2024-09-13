Centre accords priority to infrastructure development in NE: Paswan

[Prafulla Kaman]

RUKSIN, 12 Sep: Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, said that the BJP-led central government is according priority toinfrastructure development of the northeastern region.

Paswan, who was on a two-day visit to East Siang district, said this during the inaugural programme of the three-day central Solung festival celebration here on Thursday.

The union minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all union ministers to visit the northeastern region every month and monitor the ongoing projects, he said.

Paswan claimed that infrastructure development of the region has increased three times during the last 10years after the BJP-led NDA government came to power at the Centre.

Stating that “Pasighat area, with its natural bounties, is a unique place having rich tourism potentiality,”the minister said that he foresees “massive ecotourism and adventure tourism prospects in the area.”

The MoS further said that “Prime Minister Modi sets deadlines for major projects being implemented in the northeastern region, which is leading to development of air route connectivity, roads and bridges, power supply, establishment of medical institutions and agriculture research centres in the region.”

Speaking about “link surface development of Assam-Arunachal boundary areas,” the union minister assured that he would discuss the issue with the MPs of the region and “help them take up the interstate road schemes to boost interstate surface connectivity.”

He urged the people to help the government to ensure effective execution of the centrally sponsored projects in the state.

“Benefits of rural development schemes should percolate down to the actual poor and needy ones,”the minister said.

The union minister, who hailed the rich cultural heritage of the Adi tribe and hospitality of the local people, urged them to promote and preserve their living traditions to maintain their ethnic identity. He also prayed to the deity of crops for a bumper harvest and the wellbeing of the domestic beasts.

Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao urged the youths to work for preserving their ancestral culture for the coming generations. He also urged the parents and the gaon burahs to “work with responsibility in restraining social evils.”

Among other dignitaries, former Union Minister and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, local MLAs- Tapi Darang (Pasighat East), Tojir Kadu (Nari-Koyu), state’s former Education Minister Bosiram Siram and East Siang DC Tayi Taggu besides Zilla Parishad Members, government officers and public leaders also present.

Earlier, Paswan inaugurated a newly constructed Multipurpose Community Hall at Ruksin town in presence of MP Tapir Gao and other leaders.