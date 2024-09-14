Capital police arrest child rapist evading trial for 6 years

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: In a major breakthrough, a team of the Itanagar police has arrested a child rapist, identified as Rajesh alias Gour Kishor Singh, from Guwahati, Assam who has been on the run for six long years.

The special team, comprising SI Samuel Ngupok, Constables Sandeep Yadav and Lobsang Gyatslan and Lady Constable Arty Degu, with assistance from the district detection team, under the supervision of SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, arrested the accused at around 2 pm on Friday.

The accused was involved in Itanagar women police station case [u/s 376(2)(i) of the IPC, r/w with Section 6 of the POCSO Act]. The case is currently under trial before the special judge (POCSO) in Yupia.

“The accused had been on the run since 2018 after initially having been arrested and later released on bail for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2015. The police team worked tirelessly, leveraging both technical and human intelligence to track down the fugitive,” the SP informed in a release.

“Today’s arrest marks the team’s second major success. The team previously arrested Majibur Rahman, who had been absconding for 11 years after escaping from the Jully jail. Rahman was wanted for the brutal murder and rape of two sisters in Akashdeep, Itanagar,” he added.