Aini Taloh encourages youths to serve society

PASIGHAT, 14 Sep: Founder chairperson of voluntary blood donation organisation AYANG, Aini Taki Taloh, urged the youths and students to serve the society in various capacities.

Taloh was addressing the gathering at the College of Agriculture here in East Siang district on Saturday during the Universal Brotherhood Day celebration.

She urged the youths to serve the society with the motto of “Service to man is service to god,” and to believe in the mantra of “I can” in their academic pursuits.

She said that she has devoted her life to serving the society by working through AYANG.

Taloh, along with other dignitaries, gave away the prizes to the winners of the ‘Arise! Awake!’ essay competition conducted among eight schools of Pasighat, and felicitated dedicated teachers of various private and government schools of the district.

SP Dr Sachin Kr Singhal emphasised that the values of

brotherhood, spirituality, amity and tolerance areall the more relevant in today’s life.

Vivekananda Kendra Arunachal Pradesh sah prant pramukh Pai Dawe in his keynote address said,”Swami Vivekananda awakened us to take pride in the glorious cultural heritage of ancient India and to work with the spirit of one family one world.”

Dawe dwelt at length on the life, philosophy and contributions of Swami Vivekananda and the impact of the Chicago Speech on the world.

Prominent author and retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao, who is also the head of the district unit of the Vivekananda Kendra Arun Jyoti,highlighted the services provided to the needy sections of society in the district by Arun Jyoti. (DIPRO)