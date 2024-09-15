Jamuna Bini to participate in SE Asian Writers’ Meet

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: Dr Jamuna Bini, author and Assistant Professor of Hindi at Rajiv Gandhi University, will be participating in the South East Asian Writers’ Meet in Singapore from 14-16 September.

It is being organised by the Indian high commission in Singapore, in collaboration with the Centre for Language Studies, National University of Singapore.

She is the lone Indian to participate in the event.

During the meet, a session titled ‘Oral traditions of South East Asia’ will also be discussed, based on Bini’s book Uiimok.