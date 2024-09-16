India launches ‘Op Sadbhav’ to help typhoon-hit Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam; sends aid

New Delhi, 15 Sep: India on Sunday sent urgent relief supplies to Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam under an operation christened ‘Sadbhav’ to assist them in dealing with the devastating impact of a major typhoon.

Various parts of Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam have been reeling under massive floods after Typhoon Yagi, said to be Asia’s most powerful storm this year, hit the three countries.

The typhoon that originated from the South China Sea made landfall over a week back reportedly killing over 170 people in Vietnam and around 40 in Myanmar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said 10 tonnes of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines were dispatched to Myanmar onboard Indian naval ship INS Satpura.

A C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force is carrying 35 tonnes of aid to Vietnam and 10 tonnes of relief materials to Laos.

“India launches #OperationSadbhav. Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos,” Jaishankar said on ‘X’.

“10 tons of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for Myanmar onboard @indiannavy INS Satpura today,” he said.

Jaishankar added: “@IAF_MCC is carrying 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam.”

“10 tons of aid comprising genset, water purification items, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets and sleeping bags for Laos,” he said.

The Indian Navy said it has commenced rapid preparations to deploy humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in response to the devastating flash floods in Myanmar.

The Eastern Naval Command in coordination with Eastern Fleet and other supporting units successfully completed the overnight loading of HADR pallets including drinking water, rations and medicines onto an Indian naval warship destined from Visakhapatnam for operations in Yangon, it said.

“This rapid mobilisation comes despite the short notice, showcasing the Navy’s ability to swiftly respond to humanitarian crises in the region,” Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said. (PTI)