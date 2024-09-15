Family and friends of accident victim distribute helmets to bikers

[ Mingkeng osik ]

PASIGHAT, 14 Sep: Over 550 helmets were distributed free of cost to motorcyclists by the family members and friends of Sanju Tasing, who lost his life in a tragic motorcycle accident here in East Siang district last year.

The programme – a road safety awareness campaign- was organised as part of Tasing’s birthday celebration at Riba Canteen Charali here on Saturday with the themes ‘Wear your helmet; it saves life’, ‘Ride smart, wear a helmet’, and ‘Stay alive’.

The helmets were distributed to two-wheeler riders who were driving on the highway without wearing a helmet.

The team also donated a steel wardrobe to the Seed Children’s Home, also known as Child Care Institute,in Yapgo village in East Siang.

The friends of late Tasing said that they will donate a Godrej steel almirah to Daying Ering Memorial Government Higher Secondary School here, where late Tasing had done his schooling.

Traffic Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Takop Yosung and his team also extended cooperation during the campaign.

The OC advised all riders to wear a helmet and not to use mobile phones while riding.