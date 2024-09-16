Will resign as CM: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI, 15 Sep: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he will resign after two days, and sought early polls in the national capital while vowing not to sit on the CM’s chair till people give him a “certificate of honesty.”

Kejriwal, released on bail from Tihar on Friday in the excise policy graft case, said that he will hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in the next couple of days and a party leader will take over as chief minister.

The AAP national convener, who reached the party headquarters here on Sunday along with his wife Sunita to address party workers, said that he will become chief minister and Manish Sisodia deputy CM “only when people say we are honest.”

Sisodia got bail in the excise policy case last month.

Following Kejriwal’s unexpected announcement, the names of his wife Sunita and Delhi ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai as his probable replacement are doing the rounds.

“I am going to resign after two days and ask people whether I am honest. Till they respond, I won’t sit on CM’s chair,” Kejriwal said.

“Delhi elections are due in February but I demand that the elections in the national capital be held in November along with Maharashtra… I will only sit on CM’s chair after people give me a certificate of honesty. Want to give agnipariksha (trial by fire) after coming out of jail,” Kejriwal said.

Alleging that the BJP tried to prove him corrupt, Kejriwal claimed that the saffron party could not provide good schools and free electricity to people because they were corrupt. “We are honest,” he asserted.

“They slap false cases against non-BJP chief ministers. If the CMs are arrested, I urge them not to resign but run their government from jail,” the Delhi chief minister said.

“I didn’t resign (after arrest in excise policy case) because I respect democracy and the Constitution is supreme for me,” Kejriwal said, and asserted that it is only the AAP that can stand up to the BJP’s “conspiracies.”

Addressing AAP workers, Kejriwal referred to him quitting the chief minister’s post in 2014 over the Jan Lokpal Bill, just 49 days after assuming power, and said, “I resigned then for my ideals. I do not have a lust for power.”

The excise policy case will drag on for a long time, the chief minister claimed, and said that he wants to ask the people of Delhi whether he is honest or guilty.

He asked people to vote in his favour only if they consider him honest. “For me, the BJP is not important; people are important,” Kejriwal said.(PTI)