ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: Nyeman Wangsu finished 10th out of a pool of 26 competitors in the changquan event of the 10th Asian Wushu Championships in Macau, China, which ended on Sunday.

Wangsu scored a total of 9.670 points out of 10.

Iran’s Zahra Kiani secured the gold with a total score of 9.703, while Sou Cho Man from Macau (9.696) and Nanoha Kida of Japan (9.690) won the silver and the bronze medal, respectively.