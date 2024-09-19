Cabinet accepts ‘one nation, one election’ recommendation

New Delhi, Sep 18: Moving ahead with its “one nation, one election” plan, the government on Wednesday accepted a high-level panel’s recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise.

Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the cabinet’s decision, saying it will be a giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms in the country.

Various opposition parties, however, said holding simultaneous polls is not practical.

Asserting that several political parties are already on board, the government said even those parties that are opposed to it may now feel pressure from within to change their stand due to the widespread support on the issue from the people of the country.

Announcing the Union Cabinet’s approval to the proposal, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said an implementation group would be formed to take forward the recommendations of the panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind and detailed discussions would be held on various fora across the country over the next few months. (PTI)