Foundation flags illegal construction

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) unit of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF) has submitted a letter of complaint to the ICR chief estate officer-cum-deputy commissioner, stating that it has received complaints regarding illegal dismantling of government quarters and building of permanent private residences by 63 individuals in the ICR.

It requested the authority concerned to initiate legal proceedings against the 63 individuals – whom the ACF has identified as “high-profile people” – for dismantling public property. It has further requested the authorities to book them under the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 2003.

This was informed by ACF ICR unit president Ha Tago during a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Thursday.