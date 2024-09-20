One dead of suspected overdose

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: A 25-year-old was found dead on Thursday morning in the public restroom of M/sMiliju petrol pump in Chandranagar due to suspected drug overdose, police said.

The Itanagar police were notified when the restroom remained locked for an extended period with no response from inside. A used syringe, an empty vial, and a mobile handset were recovered from the scene. The deceased has been identified as Kabak Nyokum.

The body was handed over to the family without a postmortem examination, as per the direction of the executive magistrate. An unnatural death case has been registered, and investigation is being conducted by SI SK Jha.