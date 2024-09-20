IMC organises cleanliness, plantation drives

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) organised a cleanliness drive and a plantation event themed ‘Ek ped maa ke naam’ under the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign at the Itafort site here on Thursday.

IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang, Urban Development Commissioner Vivek Pandey, IMC Commissioner Techu Aran, ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom and IMC staffers and corporators took part in the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor emphasised that “managing the city’s waste is not a task the IMC can achieve alone; it can be managed or reduced only by the support of each and every individual.”

He urged the citizens, community-based organisations and NGOs to “play an active role in maintaining cleanliness and preserving the environment.

“We all must come together and contribute to keeping the city clean and green,” said Phassang.

He encouraged every individual to “plant a tree and nurture it for a healthier environment.”

“The IMC plans to organise various events, including cleanliness drives, across different wards, and literary events, until Gandhi Jayanti,” he informed.

Pandey also stressed the importance of collective responsibility in keeping Itanagar clean, noting that the capital is the face of the state. He encouraged the residents to avoid littering and to carry bags for waste disposal instead of throwing garbage in public areas.

Aran and Potom appealed to the residents of the capital region to actively participate in the initiative for a cleaner and greener Itanagar.

In Namsai district, a cleanliness drive was organised in Mahadevpur as part of the SHS campaign on Thursday.

Besides members of the public and officials of various departments, the programme was attended byLekang MLA Likha Soni, and Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa.

Namsai PHE&WS Division Executive Engineer Radhe Raja informed that the SHS campaign was launched on 17 September and will conclude on 2 October.

The cleanliness drive started from the tourist lodge in Mahadevpur and culminated at Dirka Gate – the Arunachal-Assam boundary point.

In Upper Siang district, the urban development & housing department organised a plantation drive under the SHS in headquarters Yingkiong on Thursday.

The drive was led by DC Hage Lailang and UD Executive Engineer Ramu Welly.

Similar programmes were organised across the district by the heads of departments, SHGs, NGOs, schools, PRI leaders, etc. The saplings were contributed by the environment & forest department.

In Jengging, PHE&WS AE Kaling Paron apprised the residents of the importance of segregating waste at source, and administered the pledge to ban single-use plastic. (With inputs from DIPROs)