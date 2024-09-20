IJU demands justice for slain journalist

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has condemned the murder of Salman Ali Khan, a journalist with a local TV channel in Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on the evening of 17 September.

Salman, who lived in Sarangpur, was killed in public while standing with his 9-year-old son in front of a hospital.

The IJU demanded justice for the slain journalist, expressing concern over the police’s failure to ensure safety, despite prior attacks on him that resulted in serious injuries. IJU President Geetartha Pathak and Secretary-General Sabina Inderjit stated that journalists in Madhya Pradesh are increasingly facing attacks from antisocial elements, criminals, and political interests.

They urged the state government to provide safety and security to the working journalists, and called for a swift inquiry into Salman Ali Khan’s murder.

According to the police, the incident stemmed from personal rivalry between Salman and an individual named Shahrukh. In February of the previous year, Salman had been attacked with a sword and knife, resulting in injuries to both him and his brother.

Following that attack, Salman had indicated that the rivalry with Shahrukh was the motive behind the violence.

The shooting occurred while the sub-divisional officer of police was patrolling the area during Anant Chaturdashi festival, with their vehicle just 50 steps away from where Salman was killed.