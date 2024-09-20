Sona stresses on creation of sustainable educational model

TEZU, 19 Sep: Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona stressed the importance of creating a sustainable educational model and urged the officers of the education department to adopt a proactive approach.

The minister said this during his visit to Lohit district on Thursday to attend the follow-up meeting of the chintan shivir-cum-education conclave. He was accompanied by senior officials, including Education Secretary Duly Kamduk, Elementary Education Director Kadhing Perme and ISSE Deputy State Project Ddirector Sadung Gyadu.

Highlighting the government’s seriousness to improve the educational system, the minister called for collective efforts to drive change. “We must learn from past mistakes to create better policies and make more informed decisions,” Sona said.

The minister acknowledged the potential resistance to initiatives such as merging schools, and suggested effective handling of the challenges. He elaborated the concept of “reverse engineering,” explaining that proper input and support from district officials are crucial for achieving positive results.

He also emphasised the importance of mapping infrastructure gaps and deficiencies in the district’s education sector, which he said would be addressed on a priority basis. Furthermore, Sona pointed out that “state-level policies must be based on ground realities, as formulating policies without an understanding of local needs could have adverse impacts.”

During the visit, the minister also inspected GHSS 1 and GHSS 2 in Tezu.

Tezu-Sunpura MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, who was also present on the occasion, stressed the need for early completion and operationalisation of the engineering college in the district. He also discussed the potential renaming of IGGC College, and urged the government to consider teachers’ transfers and postings based on necessity.

Dr Chai further emphasised the importance of ensuring quality of works before granting no objection certificates to ensure proper utilisation of funds. Additionally, he stressed the need for boundary walls around schools for improved security and infrastructure protection.

Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh presented a brief on the current educational scenario of the district and outlined various challenges faced by the district, and proposed solutions, including “rationalising and redistributing teachers to address shortages in specific areas.”

The DC also spoke about the potential benefits of clubbing schools on a “need-and-merit basis to optimise resources.”

The education secretary spoke on the importance of efficient planning to ensure proper utilisation of resources, and advocated that proposals be based on “both feasibility and necessity while avoiding duplication of efforts.”

He suggested that “unused school buildings could be repurposed for other educational activities,” and urged the district authorities, including BRCs, CRCCs, and BEOs, to provide accurate and timely reports on the educational situation.

Tezu ADC Kunal Yadav, DDSE Tumngam Nyodu, heads of departments, and PRI members were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)