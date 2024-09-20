No respite from the summer heat yet

[Indu Chukhu]

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: After the scorching heat of summer, the people of the state expected the weather to cool down in September, but it appears that the temperature is only rising. According to meteorologists, daytime temperatures are likely to be above normal by 4-5 degrees Celsius in many districts of the state, especially in the plains, over the next 3-4 days.

According to Dr. A. Sandeep of the Itanagar Meteorological Centre, there will be isolated rainfall in the state over the next four days, and temperatures are likely to rise due to “break spell conditions.”

The scientist explained that active break spells are common during the monsoon. “However, during these breaks, temperatures rise, leading to discomfort,” he said, adding that “hot and humid weather is recorded when the maximum temperature remains 3 degrees Celsius above normal, along with elevated relative humidity.”

“A break in the monsoon occurs when the monsoon trough shifts (currently, Arunachal is in this phase). At present, the monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Sidhi, Ranchi, and Digha, then southeastwards to the east-central Bay of Bengal,” Dr. Sandeep added. “The monsoon trough is a low-pressure area that moves eastward with the monsoon and runs parallel to the Himalayas. When the trough shifts northwards, it can cause a break in the monsoon.”

From September 20th to 22nd, the maximum temperature for Itanagar is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius, followed by 34 degrees on the 23rd and 32-33 degrees on the 24th and 25th. The temperature was 36 degrees Celsius on September 19th.

The weather forecast for Pasighat indicates a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius on September 19th and 20th, followed by 37 degrees on the 21st and 22nd, with a temperature drop to 35 degrees on the 23rd, and 31 and 33 degrees on the 24th and 25th, respectively.