DEOMALI, 21 Sep: The Deomali unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised an awareness rally against drug abuse and illicit trafficking here in Tirap district on Saturday.

Hundreds of students from various schools and WRG College joined the rally, holding placards and banners and shouting slogans against substance abuse. The students vowed to spread awareness, promote healthy lifestyles, and report drug-related activities.

The ABVP called for collective effort to combat the drug menace, and urged youths to stay away from drugs.

The rally was joined also by ADC Jotam Toko Obi, Care Me Home Welfare Society chairperson Sontung Lowang Bangsia, and office bearers of the ABVP.