SDP on bread-making held

DIRANG, 21 Sep: A skill development programme (SDP) on ‘bread making and cookies baking’ was organised by SHG Franglaye, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission For Women (APSCW) and the West Kameng district administration, at Chug village on Friday.

Namdrolling PLF president Dechen Paldin conducted the training as the resource person.

Speaking on the occasion, APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam encouraged the participants to work hard persistently, and suggested to them to commercialise their product for earning revenue.

APSCW Vice Chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad commended the participants for showing interest in bread-making, other than their traditional food products.

APSCW member Komna Moidam spoke on how to get economic support to sustain their startups. She also offered tips on how to improve their skills for commercializing their products.

Commission member Ngurang Nama and Franglaye head Dorji Chhojom also spoke.