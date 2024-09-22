Training prog on integrated farming

WAKKA 21 Sep: Sixty-six farmers and farmwomen participated in a training programme on ‘Integrated farming system – an assured income generation round the year’, organised here by the Longding KVK on Friday.

Addressing the participants, the KVK’s Chief Technical Officer (Agronomy) A Kirankumar Singh elaborated the integrated farming system and its components, which he said “can be successfully initiated in Wakka’s conditions.”

Horticulture scientist Vikas delivered a lecture on horticultural crops which can be successfully cultivated for higher income generation, while agriculture extension scientist Dr B Srishailam spoke about the kisan credit card, and its importance and benefits.

Further, Singh demonstrated how mushroom can be successfully cultivated in the village on a commercial scale, and requested the participants to “conserve the local germplasms of different crops, which are very much important nowadays for further registration in the name of individual farmers or community.”