Training prog on cultivation structures

HAYULIANG, 21 Sep: Thirty farmers, besides SHGs’ members and residents of Metengliang village participated in a weeklong training programme on different types of ‘protected cultivation structures’, organised by the Anjaw KVK from 15-21 September.

KVK Head Debasis Sasmal, who inaugurated the programme, spoke on the importance and need of protected cultivation for high value crops.

Land & water management engineer Ugarsain dwelt on the importance of low-cost rain shelters for cultivation of off-season vegetables, and delivered a lecture on different types of protected structures and their construction methods.

“The participants were shown different models of protected cultivation, such as low-cost polyhouse, polytunnel, and rain shelter for practical understanding and as hands-on experience,” the KVK informed in a release.

Horticulture scientist Satveer Yadav spoke on different plant propagation methods and “different crops suitable under use protected for scientific nursery management techniques in horticultural crops and vegetable crops,” the release stated.

Home science expert Pooja Singnale delivered a lecture on value addition and processing of locally available underutilised vegetable colocasia, while agriculture extension scientist Dr S Peter delivered a lecture on “the government’s scheme, development of farmers-producers organisation, and the need for strengthening SHGs.”

The participants were also taken on a trip to the fields of farmer Terrenso Chaitom in Supliang village, and shown the low-cost polyhouses.