Training prog on human rights conducted

[Mingkeng Osik]

PASIGHAT, 21 Sep: A training programme on human rights was organised by the College of Agriculture (CoA) here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Sponsored by the National Human Rights Commission, the programme was attended by East Siang SP Sachin Kumar Singhal, along with faculty members of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) here, such as RRU Police Administration Assistant Professor Dr Moirangmayum Sanjeev Singh, Law Assistant Professor Dr Muluvesalu Keyho, Research Officer Dr Rajkumar Meiraba Singh, and advocate Sunny Tayeng as resource persons.

Dr Moirangmayum Sanjeev Singh spoke on the topic ‘Building trust and accountability: Enhancing human rights in policing’; Dr Keyho explained human rights violations and sexual harassment at workplace; advocate Tayeng spoke on the rights of students; and Dr Rajkumar Meiraba Singh spoke on ‘AFSPA and policing: Balancing between security measures and individual freedom’.

CoA Dean Dr BN Hazarika also spoke.