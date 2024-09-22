Will winter make a comeback?

[M Panging Pao]

Northeast India and Arunachal Pradesh are experiencing one of the hottest Septembers in the last 50 years. Silchar has recorded unusually high 38.4°C with Guwahati and Pasighat recording 38°C. Cherrapunji (known for highest rainfall) has recorded 8.1°C above normal temperatures. Most places of the Northeast registered temperatures of 4-6 degrees above normal. Though recorded temperatures are 37-38°C, due to high humidity it feels equivalent to 46-49°C. Weather officials said that this September could be the hottest in the past 50 years. To add salt to injury, these hot and humid conditions are unbearable due frequent electricity failures and low voltages. Many states have declared closure of schools, colleges and changed office timings due to the excessively hot weather. Farmers and planters are worried about the extreme weather and its effect on crops and plantations.

Experts warn that weather patterns are changing in entire Northeast due extensive deforestation, increase in greenhouse gas emissions, rampant earth-cutting to built concrete buildings, etc. These are leading to reduced rainfall and increased temperatures in the region. Annual rainfall is predicted to decrease by 5-15% in the 2050s as compared to the 1990s, accompanied by an increase in annual average temperatures of 2-2.8°C by 2050 in the region. This changing rainfall pattern, especially during the monsoon season, affects the flow of rivers, extent of snow cover and health of mountain springs, which in turn have an impact on livelihoods, especially agriculture and fishing, forest flora growth, animal and bird habitat. There is some evidence of the changing course of rivers from several districts in Assam and Arunachal causing extensive damage due river erosion.

Normally, cooler season winter is expected in the next few months. However, with the existing excessive heat and humidity conditions, people have started asking whether winter is coming. The cooler and pleasant winter season ushers in a period of merrymaking, celebrations and general happiness. Winter is generally marked by festivals, picnics, family get-togethers and marriages. Winters in Northeast, especially in Arunachal, are a delight to experience. The weather is cool and salubrious, the air is crystal clear, and the surrounding snow-clad mountains are a sight to behold. During clear winter nights, one can spot millions of stars sparkling in the clear sky. The general mood is festive and buoyant.

While winter is pleasant and enjoyable, most people of Northeast are still waiting for actual winter to set in. People are hoping and praying that next months October-November may usher in some winter coolness. Or else Northeast India may be one of the first victims of global warming. Hoping and praying. (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)