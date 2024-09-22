Int’l workshop on research technology organised

ITANAGAR, 21 Sep: Himalayan University (HU) here organised a five-day international workshop on ‘research methodology’ from 17-21 September.

During the valedictory function on Saturday, HU registrar Prof Vijay Tripathi “introduced the present and future prospectus of research on what parameters researchers need to focus in future,” the university informed in a release.

USA-based University of Massachusetts Prof Sathya Parayitam delivered a talk on ‘expectations of peer reviewed scopus publications’, explaining how a researcher can prepare a manuscript to be published in peer reviewed scopus indexed journals.

HU vice chancellor Prof Prakash Divakaran spoke on ‘tools & techniques in research’, while Dr Sampath Nagi from Port Blair delivered a talk on ‘parametric and non-parametric tests’.

St Joseph’s University professor Samuel Mores shared knowledge on ‘research proposal preparation’, and Kolkata (WB)-based St Xavier’s College Commerce professor Uumanta Dutta delivered a talk on ‘managing research fraud and plagiarism’.

Prof Viswanatha Reedy C from Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh)-based Rayalaseema University shared knowledge about ‘selection of statistical tools for data analysis’, and Bangalore-based Maharani Cluster University School of Commerce & Managamen director Prof Govindappa shared knowledge about ‘survey methods and sampling techniques’.

Approximately 440 participants from different institutions, universities and colleges across India participated in the workshop, the release stated.