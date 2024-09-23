Ayushman Pakhwada celebration begins

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Sep: The celebration of Ayushman Pakhwada (fortnight), commemorating the journey of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), began here with an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) drive for the doctors and the staff of the health services directorate.

A total of 158 ABHA numbers were generated.

The celebration will continue till 30 September.

The drive was initiated under the leadership of ABDM State Mission Director Anu Singh, and carried out by the state ABDM programme management unit, under the supervision of ABDM state nodal officer Dr Dusu Gambo.

The drive was supported by Health Services Director Dr Riken Rina, who not only provided the team with space for conducting the drive but also encouraged all the doctors and staff to actively join in the activity.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission under the health & family welfare ministry was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 September, 2021.