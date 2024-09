TEZU, 22 Sep: Volunteers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) donated two units of A +ve blood to meet the urgent blood requirement of a pregnant woman during childbirth at the zonal hospital here in Lohit district, thereby saving her and her child’s life.

In a heartwarming gesture, the newborn’s parents, an Assamese family, named their child Yage Das, inspired by Yage Tayeng of the ABVP’s Students for Seva convener.