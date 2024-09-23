Bayor wins silver at Australian Open

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: Rupa Bayor from Arunachal Pradesh bagged a silver medal in U-30 poomsae event at the Australian Open, which was held in Brisbane from 20 to 22 September.

She had beaten four of her opponents on her way to the final, before settling for the silver.

The 2024 Australian Open is a WT G2 sanctioned ranking championship recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

The gold medal went to Singapore, while the two bronze medals were won by athletes from Chinese Taipei and Australia.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Namsai MLA Zignu Namchoom congratulated Bayor for bagging the medal.

“Braving all challenges, Rupa has added many feathers in her cap as a professional taekwondo athlete. As she continues leaping beyond one after another milestone, I wish her the best for the future,” Khandu wrote on his social media handle.

Namchoom wrote on X: “Your achievement has made everyone of us proud and shown the world what true determination looks like. Keep pushing boundaries, best wishes.”