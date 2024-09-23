Centre focused towards farmers’ welfare: Union min

BASAR, 22 Sep: The government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is highly focused towards farmers’ welfare, said union Heavy Industries & Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

He said this during his visit to the ICAR’s research complex for Northeast region here in Leparada district on Sunday.

Kumaraswamy encouraged the ICAR’s efforts in agricultural research in Arunachal Pradesh, and advised the ICAR scientists to “put more efforts in technology dissemination to the farmers.”

ICAR Research Complex Head Prof Lobsang Wangchu apprised the minister of the research activities conducted by the research complex, and enumerated the difference components of the ICAR’s research farm, “which includes litchi plantation, nursery management under protected cultivation, trials on dragon fruit, different germplasm of orange, beekeeping, Assam lemon, fish farming in pond system, and natural farming component,” he informed.

The minister’s visit was organised by the ICAR research complex, in collaboration with the West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra.