Cleanup drive organised to mark WRD

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: To commemorate the World River Day (WRD), the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with support from the Itanagar Smart City, organised a cleanup drive along the Yagamso river in Chandranagar on Sunday.

Over a hundred volunteers, including students from the North East Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital and representatives from Kamsa Dramatics Society participated in the initiative.

The cleanup was organised in collaboration with Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College, the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, and the Poma Panchayat Youth Welfare Society.

The volunteers removed approximately 9 tonnes of garbage from the riverbed.

Addressing the gathering after the cleanup, YMCR chairman SD Loda underscored the urgent need for environmental conservation.

He highlighted the devastating impact of pollution on animals, aquatic species, wildlife, and the overall ecosystem, emphasising the growing threat of climate change.

Loda urged everyone to take proactive steps to protect the environment and prevent an existential crisis.

A youth from Poma panchayat, Yakap Kino, also spoke at the event, urging visitors to the Poma river to maintain civic responsibility and keep the river and its surroundings clean. A representative from the NYKS also addressed the gathering.

Miss Arunachal 1st runner-up Taba Anya joined the cleanup effort and participated in a door-to-door information campaign, educating residents about proper waste disposal, segregation, and the importance of river conservation.