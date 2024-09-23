PLANNER seminar at RGU concludes with focus on library automation

RONO HILLS, 22 Sep: Library professionals, educators and researchers focused on advancing library automation and networking in the northeastern region of the country during a three-day seminar on ‘Promotion of Library Automation and Networking in North-Eastern Region (PLANNER)-2024’, which concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Saturday.

The seminar proved to be a significant milestone in advancing library networking and automation in the northeastern region, fostering future collaborations and setting the stage for continued progress in the field, RGU Deputy Librarian Dr DK Pandey said in a release.

Conference director Prof Sanjay Singh presented the findings and resolutions drawn from the seminar.

He emphasised the need for continuous efforts to improve library services in the region and outlined strategies for future collaborations between academic institutions and library networks to ensure sustained progress.

INFLIBNET Centre Director Prof Devika Madali discussed various consortia and digital services offered by the INFLIBNET to support faculty development and researcher growth.

She elaborated how these services are instrumental in enhancing the skills of researchers and faculty members, enabling them to keep pace with global developments in library automation.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha acknowledged the growing importance of library networking in academic institutions, and expressed hope for more such initiatives in the future.

The president of the valedictory session, Prof RS Sarraju, discussed the relevance of artificial intelligence in modern libraries.

He highlighted the need to develop databases in regional languages, especially Hindi, to make resources accessible to a wider audience of library professionals.

Prof Roshan Lal Raina delivered a special lecture on the evolving role of libraries in the digital age. He emphasised the importance of libraries in bridging the gap between traditional and digital resources, particularly in supporting the academic and research community.

A key highlight of the seminar was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between RGU and the INFLIBNET for ‘Shodh Chakra’, a platform that supports research management throughout the lifecycle of a research scholar.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the VC and others, marking a significant step forward in digital research management.

Earlier, co-convener of the event, Dr Hitesh Kumar Solanki, emphasised the significance of the PLANNER seminar in fostering the growth of libraries and promoting technological advancements in the region’s academic landscape.

A detailed report summarising the three days of the conference was presented by Dr FR Sumer, the rapporteur general for PLANNER-2024.

Dr Sumer highlighted the key discussions, deliberations, and sessions held during the conference, which touched upon important themes such as library digitisation, open access, and the use of emerging technologies in library management.