247 benefit from free health camp

KIYIT, 23 Sep: Altogether 247 patients benefitted from a free health camp organised as part of the Seva Pakhwada by the Bakin Pertin General Hospital, the District Health Society, the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association, and the Mebo BJP mandal at Kiyit village in East Siang district on Monday.

The services provided included routine check-up, multispecialty services, NCD screening, ABHA ID creation, PMJAY and CMAAY beneficiary enrolment, Hepatitis B&C screening, oral health with distribution of oral kit, and on-the-spot laboratory services. (DIPRO)