DC reviews progress of SHS campaign

AALO, 23 Sep: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage reviewed the progress of the Swachchhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign in the district with officers of the line departments here on Monday.

As part of the campaign, swachchhata marathon, swachchhata pledge, mass awareness on Swachh Bharat, etc, events were organised from 17 September onwards.

Various spots of Aalo township were identified and cleanliness drives were organised at the fish and meat market and the riverfront of Puakghat, etc.

‘Ek ped maa ke naam’ plantation drive was also organised at the Indian Army complex here.

The district administration and line departments held various public meetings, rallies and cleanliness drives. Plastic collection competition among students of various schools of Aalo was organised by the DDSE, while essay competition on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan was conducted at Nehru Higher Secondary School by the West Siang Students’ Union. Various villages and circle headquarters of the district participated in the swachchhata pledge and the plantation drive.

The deputy commissioner appealed to the public and various departments to organise the remaining swachchata campaign and maintain the cleanliness of the area.

The campaign will continue till 2 October. (DIPRO)