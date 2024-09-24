Development in border areas will foster reverse migration: Governor

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik on Monday said that once development reaches the border areas, it will foster reverse migration and enhance security.

During his visit to the remote administrative circles of Pipsorang and Tali in Kra Daadi district, he emphasised the government’s commitment to “progress through the Vibrant Village Programme, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

This marked the first visit by a governor to these areas, an official statement said.

Parnaik highlighted the importance of advancing health, education, infrastructure, and tourism for the socioeconomic development of remote villages, noting that the government is reaching out to residents via the Ayushman Bharat, Jan Suvidha, and Seva Aapke Dwar programmes. He suggested using drones for medicine delivery in remote locations like Pipsorang.

While reviewing development programmes in Tali, located nearly 90 kms from the district headquarters in Palin, Parnaik, along with Land Management & Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja and local MLA Jikke Tako, focused on strengthening the four priority sectors of health, education, infrastructure and tourism. He urged officials to “engage with communities, inspect progress firsthand, and leverage technology to monitor initiatives effectively.”

Parnaik stressed the need for district hospitals to have at least four basic specialists, and called for availability of essential medicines at health centres.

Expressing concern over education in rural areas, he encouraged officials to “address dropouts and promote reading by providing libraries.”

Highlighting the state’s tourism potential, he proposed adopting a Bhutanese model to encourage entrepreneurship and self-employment among the youths. He also advised officials to utilise technology and automation for improved project planning and execution, ensuring better data management to identify needs and rectify shortcomings promptly.

Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Sunny Singh and departmental heads briefed the governor on the developmental progress of the district. They shared the initiatives of various departments and also the challenges. (Raj Bhavan/PTI)