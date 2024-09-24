Mahindra Thar ROXX launched  in Arunachal

LEKHI, 23 Sep: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today launched the Thar ROXX-an SUV that aims to break norms and redefine the landscape in Arunachal Pradesh. With a starting price of Rs. 12.99 lakh, the Thar ROXX embodies Mahindra’s boldness and unconventional spirit at Iconic Automobiles, Lekhi Village.

The vehicle was unveiled by Talo Potom, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of ICR, in the presence of Anand Sagar, Chief Manager at Bank of Baroda, Naharlagun; Tadu Lunia, Miss Femina Arunachal; and Somesh Pratap Singh, Area Sales Manager, M&M Ltd.

Bookings for the Thar ROXX will open online and at Mahindra dealerships from October 3, 2024, and test drives have already begun as of September 15. Deliveries will commence this Dussehra, ensuring customers can enjoy their new Mahindra SUV as soon as possible.

The press statement read-

Built on Mahindra’s all-new M GLYDE platform, the Thar ROXX delivers an exceptionally smooth ride with crisp handling and class-leading dynamics. It effortlessly blends Thar’s outdoor DNA with modern sophistication, offering a premium SUV experience that caters to those who demand the finest in every aspect of their lives.

The Thar ROXX has been rigorously tested in extreme conditions across diverse terrains and altitudes, including the scorching sand dunes of the Thar Desert at +50°C. This extensive testing guarantees that the Thar ROXX is a robust and reliable choice for the global Indian-people who are Indian at heart but possess a global mindset.