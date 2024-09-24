GSU resents non-fulfilment of demands

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: The Galo Students’ Union (GSU) has expressed strong resentment over non-fulfilment of its charter of demands, including the demand for making the new extension campus of Rajiv Gandhi University at the Donyi Polo Government College (DPGC) in Kamki in West Siang district operational.

In a press release, the GSU said that memorandums were submitted to the education minister, the education commissioner, the higher & technical education director and other competent authorities on several occasions to fulfil the demands, but to no avail.

Informing that it had served an ultimatum to the chief minister on 26 August this year to fulfil the demands within a month, the GSU said that it will decide its future course of action after the expiry of the ultimatum on 26 September.

The union has been demanding immediate commencement of science stream at the DPGC, Kamki; immediate sanctioning of a playground at the Government Model College, Basar, Leparada;immediate granting of drawing and disbursing officer powers to the principal of the Government Model College, Basar; and immediate transfer and posting of ministerial staff in the same college.