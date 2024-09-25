‘Centre keen to provide fin’l aid to Arunachal for development of sports sector’

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: The Centre is keen to provide financial assistance to Arunachal Pradesh for development of the sports sector, Governor KT Parnaik said during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Parnaik said that he recently met union Youth Affairs & Sports Ministers Mansukh L Mandaviya in New Delhi, and that the union minister was extremely supportive and forthcoming to provide financial assistance for development of sports infrastructure, hiring sports medicine physicians and coaches for talent scouting and coaching the sportspersons.

During the meeting, the governor and the chief minister discussed various developmental issues and district tours.

Sharing his observations during his district tours, the governor underscored the need for automation of records.

He said that district administrations should to reach out to the people, inspect the progress of works on the ground and ensure implementation of all the projects.

The chief minister briefed the governor on his recent visit to Tawang, and inspections of projects. (Raj Bhavan)