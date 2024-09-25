RKMH to be upgraded to 200-bedded facility: CM

Two more medical colleges in the offing

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday announced that two more medical colleges would be established in Arunachal Pradesh on the PPP mode in the coming years.

In yet another announcement, Khandu assured to provide fund for upgrading the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here to a 200-bedded facility.

Stating that Rs 62 crores have already been earmarked to start the work, the chief minister assured to provide the required fund, which will be around Rs 130-140 crores. He advised the RKMH authorities to submit a detailed plan to the state government as soon as possible.

“We have been able to increase our state-owned resources manifold and, therefore, there will be no dearth of funds for all essential infrastructure development, especially in the health sector,” he said.

Khandu was speaking after inaugurating a liquid medical oxygen (LMO) plant with 10,000 ltrs oxygen refilling capacity, 40 oxygen cylinders at a time refilling capacity, an ICU, one emergency care centre, a police chowki, and a sports arena at the hospital.

He informed that, acknowledging the yeoman services of the RKMH, the state government has decided to install the LMO plant with oxygen cylinder refilling station through the NHM and also to upgrade the existing emergency unit to an emergency care centre through state budget.

“Covid-19 came as a lesson for us and we gave everything to completely overhaul our healthcare system. Today, all the district hospitals, PHCs and CHCs are being upgraded with new infrastructure, equipment, facilities and manpower,” Khandu said.

In this direction, he said, the state government has installed LMO plants with oxygen cylinder refilling facilities in seven strategic locations – Aalo, Pasighat, Ziro, Tezu, RKMH, Itanagar, Tawang and Yingkiong.

Additionally, LMO plants have been installed also in Khonsa and the TRIHMS.

Citing the example of the TRIHMS, the state’s first medical college hospital that came up during his tenure as chief minister, Khandu said that it has now become one of the best hospitals in the region with all modern facilities, equipment and manpower.

He commended the Rama Krishna Mission for venturing into the state before independence, when the state as a political unit didn’t even exist, to offer health and education services to the tribal people of the state.

“The Rama Krishna Mission Schools in Aalo and Deomali are the pioneers of quality education in the state. Students from these schools are serving in various capacities across the state and the country,” he said.

In response to the RKMH secretary’s request to inaugurate the 200-bedded hospital on the occasion of the hospital’s golden jubilee celebration in 2028, Khandu reminded that only four years remain till 2028, and urged the authorities to expedite the work.

“If we are to inaugurate the new hospital in 2028, we have to work fast, without compromising on quality. I have full faith on our swamijis and I will ensure that there is no dearth of funds for the project,” he added.

The event was witnessed also by local legislator Techi Kaso, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, DGP Anand Mohan, and others. (CM’s PR Cell)