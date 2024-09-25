National Tobacco Free Youth Campaign begins

[Prem Chetry & Karyir Riba]

BOMDILA, 24 Sep: The 2nd 60-day National Tobacco Free Youth Campaign (NTFYC) was launched at the general hospital here in West Kameng district by the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC)on Tuesday.

Cautioning the people against using tobacco, Medical Superintendent Dr S Yamcha said, “People generally ignore things as trifle, though such matters turn out to be causes of serious health issues,” and added that health should never be compromised with.

Taxi Union general secretary Bamo Ette said, “In order to create mass awareness, we need car stickers cautioning about the harmful impacts of tobacco products on health, and strict vigilance should be maintained on shops that are located near schools and the college.”

Non-communicable disease coordinator Tenzin Dirkhipa highlighted the activities of the DTCC from the village to the town level, and apprised the people of the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act and the punishable provisions under it.

In Lower Dibang Valley district, NTCP DPO Dr Nangkong Yirang said during the launch of the NTFYC in Roing that “Arunachal Pradesh has beenidentified as having the highest tobacco users among13 to 15-year-olds in the country, making thiscampaign crucial for the region.”

“This initiative aims to protect the youths from the harmful effects of tobacco use, and support those struggling with addiction. The key objectives of the campaign is to prevent initiation of tobacco use among the youths, support cessation efforts among existing users, and create awareness about the risks associated with tobacco consumption,” informed Dr Yirang.

Among others, SDO Lui Shiba and DMO (i/c) Dr SJMitapo were also present during the launch.

In West Siang district, Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage launched the NTFYC at the ANM school in headquarters Aalo.

During the launch of the campaign, which is being organised by the District Health Society, NCD DPO Dr Tsering Wangmu highlighted the aims and objectives of the campaign, and said that the people, particularly youths, must learn about the harmful effects of tobacco and tobacco products.

The DC informed the participants that “the National Tobacco Control Programme was launched in 2007-2008 with an objective to create awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.”

“The youths and students must be aware of the harmful effects of tobacco to human bodies,” she said, and urged the people of the district take part during the tobacco-free awareness programme.

“Arunachal Pradesh is higher than average tobacco consumption state of India,” she informed, and told all the shopkeepers in the district to not sell gutkhas, tobacco, and tobacco products without obtaining valid licence.

DRCHO Dr Tomar Kamki and BEO Kento Ngomdir also spoke.

The campaign will end on 23 November this year.

The East Kameng DTCC launched the campaign at the district hospital in Seppa on Tuesday.

National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) DTCC District Programme Officer Dr Kopi Gyadi informed that the campaign “will give focus on taking steps to prevent tobacco use among youngsters and assisting tobacco users to quit it.”

Several initiatives, like tobacco-free educational institutions, intensified COTPA enforcement drives, social media engagement, and endeavour to create tobacco-free villages, are the part of the campaign.

A ‘no tobacco’ pledge was also administered to the participations on the occasion.

Earlier, the campaign was launched by DMO Dr Dilip Khunjuju, in the presence of health officials, nurses, ASHAs, and others. (With inputs from DIPROs)