Seminar on national security and border management

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: A national seminar on the topic ‘National security and border management’ was organised by the anthropology department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) at the college auditorium here on Tuesday.

The seminar, organised in collaboration with the Forum for Awareness of National Security’s (FANS) Itanagar chapter, saw the attendance of 250 participants, including students, faculty members and FANS Itanagar executive members.

Addressing the participants, retired lieutenant general Dr KJ Singh spoke on the topic ‘Chinese challenge – response strategy’, and informed that “the resistanceagainst China is a long-term struggle,” and cautioned the people to “never underestimate their strength,” the college informed in a release.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan stressed on the significance of patriotism and national security among the people, “despite the difference in caste, creed etc,” and called for “serious introspection to uphold the social fabric of unity in diversity.”

The FANS’ national general secretary Golak Bihari Rai spoke about ‘Vikshit Bharat, Divya Bharat’,”with emphasis on the need for infrastructural development, educational sector, medical sciences technology, etc, for national progress,” the release stated.

FANS Itanagar coordinator VN Pandey apprised the participants of the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’,highlighting the FANS’ efforts in “disseminating patriotism in frontier villages of the state and strong retortion against the Chinese claims over the Indian territories.”

Former political & border affairs adviser to the state government, Rajeev Takuk, highlighted “the history of the state from NEFT till Arunachal Pradesh,” and said that the “growth of the state rests on the advancement of the country and therefore there is need to inculcate the feeling of patriotism among the tribal people,” the release said.

DNGC Anthropology HoD Dr Ratna Tayeng also spoke.