CoSAAP units stage protest

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 26 Sep: Members of the West Kameng district unit of the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) staged a peaceful protest, demanding fulfillment of its four-point charter of demands, near the DC office here on Wednesday afternoon.

District CoSAAP president Tasso Gurro said, “It is a peaceful protest, in which all the government employees from every department has joined. We want our four demands to be fulfilled.”

The demands are: complete scrapping of the National Pension Scheme (NPS); immediate restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS); non-implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS); and immediate constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission(CPC, 2026).

The unit’s office secretary Sunny Sangchoju spoke on the difference between the NPS, the OPS and the UPS, and implored the government to “look into the matter.”

The unit’s finance secretary Dorjee Tsering Rijiju also spoke.

Meanwhile, the East Siang district unit of the CoSAAP informed in a release that its members organised a ‘jan akrosh rally’ outside the DC office in Pasighat on Thursday to press the demands.

More than 600 employees of various government departments participated in the rally, which was led by district CoSAAP president Kalen Komut and its secretary Dr Tamang Tamuk, it said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Technical Teachers’ Association (APTTA) also on Thursday joined the protest.

The statewide protest was organised by the CoSAAP,under the aegis of the All India State Govt Employees Federation.

The faculty members of all government polytechnic colleges under the aegis of the APTTA participated in it by wearing black badges, joining the CoSAAP in its programmes, etc.