AITS, CWDS workshop on ‘negotiation at the table’

RONO HILLS, 26 Sep: An interactive workshop titled ‘Negotiation at the table’ was conducted on 25 September at the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS), Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here.

Organised by the Centre for Women’s Development Studies (CWDS), in collaboration with the AITS, the workshop aimed to connect women from diverse backgrounds and explore the historical changes in food habits and their cultural implications.

The workshop had three rounds that delved deep into exposing and understanding the knowledge and hardships that accompany current workplaces and various social scenarios faced by both today’s women and older generations. These discussions addressed challenges ranging from intensive technology use to more balanced approaches. This later evolved into a conversation about how women’s perspectives on controlling and accessing tools in agriculture can foster social appreciation, leading to more equitable views on land ownership and rights.

The workshop largely emphasised women’s decision-making and governance responsibilities and highlighted the need for collective empowerment and encouraged women to assert their rights and responsibilities in society.

The event was attended by women from rural areas, various professional sectors, and students from the social sciences department of RGU.

Panellists included Geken E Padu, Doyir B Ete, Doi Ngomdir, Dr Gerik Bagra, Dimum Pertin, Teetu Yoka, Sayan Deori, Padi Dindi, and Marter Chiram,with Jarjum G Ete and Dr Tadu Rimi as moderators.