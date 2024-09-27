Court pronounces death sentence for Yumken Bagra, 20 years for Marbom Ngomdir and Singtung Yorpen

Staff Reporter

YUPIA, 26 Sep: The special POCSO court here on Thursday pronounced the death penalty for Yumken Bagra, prime accused in the sexual assault and molestation of 21 minors, both boys and girls, of the government residential school in Karo in Shi-Yomi district.

On Tuesday, the court had held Bagra and two other accused in the case – Marbom Ngomdir and Singtung Yorpen – guilty of serious offenses under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following which, on Thursday both Ngomdir and Yorpen were given 20 years’ imprisonment.

The trio can approach the high court, Judge Jaweplu Chai announced.

Yumken Bagra was convicted under Sections 328 and 506 of the IPC, as well as Sections 6, 10, and 12 of the POCSO Act, and he received the death sentence due to the severity of his crimes.

Marbom Ngomdir, a Hindi teacher at the school, was found guilty under Section 506 of the IPC and Sections 17 and 21(1) of the POCSO Act, while Singtung Yorpen, the former headmaster of the school, was convicted under Sections 17 and 21(2) of the POCSO Act.

Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said that “this ruling not only addresses the immediate issue at hand but also serves as a critical turning point for the broader societal awareness surrounding the protection of children, reinforcing the collective responsibility to safeguard their rights and welfare.”

The SP said that initial investigation into the case received momentum under the leadership of Shi-Yomi SP Irak Bagra, along with his dedicated team, and West Siang SP Abhimanyu Poswal and his staff, before it was entrusted to the crime branch police station’s special investigation team (SIT).

The Itanagar SP also acknowledged the unwavering commitment of investigating officer DSP Moyir Basar Kamdak, SIT OC Inspector Ngilyang Lali, chief aid to the IO Inspector Rina Sonam, SI Kamnu Wangsu, Head Constable, Tage Dolo, Lady Constables Elima Modi, Leena Tallong, Tana Yasso, and Nishu Konia, and Constables Aman Meena and Sanjeev Kumar.

“Their tireless dedication was the backbone of this case, ensuring that justice was pursued with diligence and integrity,” Singh said.

He said that “the prosecution also played an essential role in this journey, expertly presenting the case in court and making certain that the voices of the victims were heard loud and clear.

“Their efforts deserve the highest commendation: special public prosecutor (POCSO), advocate Tapak Uli; special public prosecutor, advocate Kagam Bagra; victims’ representative, advocate Oyam Binggep, and pro bono advocate Nikita Danggen.

“With exceptional dedication, they ensured that the legal process was thorough and fair, always prioritising the interests of the victims,” the SP said.

“Together we have taken a significant step towardsensuring that such grave offences do not go unpunished, and that the dignity and rights of children are upheld with the seriousness they deserve. I am honoured to have worked alongside such an exceptional team and am deeply grateful for everyone’s contribution to this noble cause.

“The successful conclusion of this case is a testament to the synergy between the investigation, prosecution, media, and judiciary, all working together to ensure that justice was served. This collaboration has reaffirmed our faith in the legal system and demonstrated how various branches of jurisprudence can unite in their common goal of delivering justice.

“Furthermore, recognition is due for the court staff and all those involved in the day-to-day administration of the trial: Constable Sagan Choudhary, Lady Constable Yumpa Bimpak,Constable Dharmendra Kumar of GR branch, and Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Shah. Their behind-the-scenes contributions ensured the trial proceeded smoothly, allowing justice to be served without unnecessary delays.

“Special mention must be made of Inspectors Khiksi Yangfo and Ongsa Ronrang, and SI Sushant Jha, whose coordination and assistance were pivotal throughout the process, especially the apprehension efforts.

“I cannot emphasise enough the critical role played by the judiciary, particularly the sessions court, in ensuring that justice was not only done but also seen to be done. The court handled this sensitive case with the highest standards of fairness, diligence, and sensitivity, leaving an indelible mark on all who were involved. The meticulous and thoughtful conduct of the trial reflects the judiciary’s unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting society’s most vulnerable members,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society president Kani Nada Maling said that “it is a landmark judgement which the judiciary system delivered within a short period.

“This judgement should send a strong message to the society. This is not only justice for the victims’families but connects with the emotions of the entire society, which has gained faith in the justice delivery system of the state,” she said.

Maling thanked the special public prosecutors, the advocate representing the victims, the pro bono advocate, and various women’s and students’organisations for their role in the case.

She also thanked the state government “for timely constituting the SIT.”