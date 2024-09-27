Guv visits TB centre, adopts patients

AALO, 26 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik visited the District Tuberculosis Centre here in West Siang district on Thursday, and inspected the rooms, including the LaQshya certified labour room, and the operation theatre.

“The centre is the nodal point for TB control activities in the district, ie, West Siang, Lower Siang, Leparada, Shi-Yomi and Siang districts (From Kaying to Rumgong),” the Raj Bhavan informed in a release.

Continuing his role as a nikshay mitra, the governor adopted two TB patients from West Siang district. A nikshay mitra supports tuberculosis patients by providing nutritional, additional diagnostic, and vocational support.

The governor exhorted the health officials to “put in a concerted effort to promote healthy lifestyles amongst the people, create health-related awareness and use technologies to analyse better and plan.”

“District Medical Officer Dr Dubom Bagra, Medical Superintendent, Zonal General Hospital, Aalo and Dr Karken Rina, District Tuberculosis Officer, Dr Nyade Padu Bagra briefed the governor about TB and health-related issues of the district,” the release stated.

The governor later visited the Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Darka, which has received the national-level NQAS certification from the union health & family welfare ministry.

District Reproductive & Child Health Officer Dr Tomar Kamki briefed the governor about the facility. “He said that to ensure that every citizen receives quality health services, the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) were developed for district hospitals, community health centres, rural and urban primary health centres, and Ayushman Arogya Mandir (sub-centres) with the goal of full compliance by 2026,” the Raj Bhavan informed.