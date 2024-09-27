Org alleges issuance of language certificate, files FIR

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: The Joint Action Committee for Postal Department Fiasco (JACPDF) has alleged that one Abhinav Yadav obtained a proficiency certificate in the Nyishi language through fraudulent means.

Yadav, a resident of Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, received a local language/dialect certificate from the East Kameng district unit of the Nyishi Elite Society, enabling him to apply for a gramin dak sevak (GDS) position under the state’s quota, it alleged.

It is alleged that the NES East Kameng unit, alongside Circle Officer Yomgam Marde, bypassed established protocols by failing to conduct proper assessment of Yadav’s proficiency in the Nyishi language, a prerequisite for the job.

During a media inquiry, Yadav reportedly struggled to respond accurately in the Nyishi language and ultimately disconnected the call when pressed, raising further suspicions regarding the legitimacy of his certificate, the committee said in statement.

The committee lodged a zero FIR against the NES unit’s members at the Itanagar police station on Wednesday in this regard.

Last week the JACPDF had sought an inquiry into the allegation of issuing of fake local language certificates to non-APST individuals by the Mebo EAC office in East Siang district for jobs in the postal department.

There were a series of protests and rallies for inclusion of local languages of Arunachal Pradesh for the GDS post in the postal service recruitment in the state.

The recruitment rule of the postal department was later changed and the JACPDF had instantly called off its demand.

In February this year, the state government recognised 23 indigenous languages/dialects of Arunachal as third language in the state.