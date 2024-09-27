KVKs bridge gap between farmers and modern technologies: Wangsu

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu emphasised on the crucial role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) in empowering farmers through technology transfer and capacity building.

Addressing a two-day zonal workshop, which began here on Wednesday, the minister highlighted the need for KVKs to assist in organising farmers-producersorganisations (FPO) and to provide training on post-harvest management and micro-level processing in rural areas.

He stressed on the importance of creating micro-credit links with the NABARD and other financial institutions.

“KVKs are essential for bridging the gap between farmers and modern agricultural technologies and should focus on empowering farmers by training them in specialised farming techniques,” he said.

He assured the state’s support for improving the working conditions of the KVKs across the state.

The minister also pointed out the importance of tailoring the action plans of each KVK to suit the specific agro-climatic conditions of their regions.

Using the example of the decline in Mandarin orange production in the state due to diseases and unpreparedness, Wangsu called for the KVKs to “act as a vital link between research institutions and farmers in disseminating appropriate technologies to address such issues.”

He also advocated integrating fisheries, livestock farming, and field crops to diversify farmers’ income sources.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Vivek Pandey emphasised the need for a strong coordination between government bodies and KVKs for effective scheme implementation.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region Director Dr VK Mishra called for KVKs to focus on soil conservation and preservation of genetic crops, particularly in the context of maintaining soil productivity.

The event, organised by the ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), in collaboration with the state agriculture department, also featured presentations by experts including Guwahati (Assam)-based NIRD&PR Director Dr R Murugesan and former member of the Agriculture Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) Dr P Chakrabarty, who discussed strategies for plant protection and enhancing agricultural productivity through public-private partnerships.

Several key initiatives, including the release of an ISO certificate for ICAR ATARI Zone VI and the launch of the traditional indigenous village knowledge bank and mobile apps, were also highlighted during the inaugural session.

The workshop will continue with discussions on the latest technological interventions and extension models to support Indian agriculture, along with specific achievements of KVKs in the state. (PTI)