ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: Monjula Marai and Gegul Goi from Arunachal Pradesh won a bronze medal each in the 4th National Khelo India Women’s Judo League in Thrissur, Kerala.

Marai bagged her medal in the sub-junior below 44 kg category, while Goi secured her medal in junior below 57 kg category, the Arunachal Judo Association informed.

Six judokas from Arunachal participated in the event.

The Khelo India event, which started on 23 September, will conclude on 27 September.